D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,988,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,900,000 after buying an additional 514,136 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,878,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,598,000 after buying an additional 420,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of DHI opened at $126.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.47. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

