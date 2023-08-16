Daniel Ramos Sells 8,735 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Daniel Ramos sold 2,400 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $123,480.00.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 299,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,598. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $76.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

ALRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

