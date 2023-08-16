Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Down 9.6% in July

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 969,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,544,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 2,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Lake Management LP bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,156,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $73.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

