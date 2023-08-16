Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. 1,141,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,403.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,334 shares of company stock worth $10,236,615. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

