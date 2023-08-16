David A. Lorber Purchases 2,004 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Lorber acquired 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $73,727.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,259.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PFX stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. 10,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302. The company has a market cap of $77.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFX. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PhenixFIN by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in PhenixFIN in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in PhenixFIN by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 118,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

