David S. Haddad, Jr. Sells 500 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $18,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at $166,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SFBC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.66. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 20.22%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

