Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (OTC:DMRR) Declares Dividend of $0.88

Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (OTC:DMRR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Dayton & Michigan Railroad Stock Performance
Shares of Dayton & Michigan Railroad stock remained flat at $35.00 on Wednesday. Dayton & Michigan Railroad has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00.
