DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $96.19

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and traded as high as $100.62. DBS Group shares last traded at $99.08, with a volume of 18,717 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBSDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. HSBC raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get DBS Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBSDY

DBS Group Stock Performance

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.3798 per share. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

About DBS Group

(Get Free Report)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.