DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $96.19

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and traded as high as $100.62. DBS Group shares last traded at $99.08, with a volume of 18,717 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBSDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. HSBC raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
DBS Group Stock Performance
DBS Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.3798 per share. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.
About DBS Group
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
