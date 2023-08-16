Decentraland Market Capitalization Achieves $619.88 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Decentraland has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $619.88 million and approximately $55.76 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,893,095,371 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.