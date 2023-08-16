Decred (DCR) Price Down 8.1% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. Decred has a market capitalization of $205.65 million and $1.33 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $13.34 or 0.00046197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00160745 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012212 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,416,048 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

