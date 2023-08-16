Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE DLA opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Apparel news, insider Jeffery Neil Stillwell bought 3,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,954.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

