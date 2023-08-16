dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.04 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.04 million and $9,183.49 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003411 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00265428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013738 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019027 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000064 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,289,871 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.0122137 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,362.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

