DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.92. DHT shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 881,664 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHT. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

DHT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. DHT's revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

DHT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,190,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $142,587,000 after acquiring an additional 411,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after buying an additional 1,731,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,906,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,851,000 after buying an additional 442,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 8,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after buying an additional 4,467,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in DHT by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,328,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,365 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

