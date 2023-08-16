Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $48.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGII. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Digi International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Digi International

Digi International Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Digi International

NASDAQ DGII opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.88. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 10,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $352,201.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,533.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 10,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $352,201.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,533.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $212,713.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,575,000 after purchasing an additional 384,549 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 183.7% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 928,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,569,000 after acquiring an additional 601,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Digi International by 32.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Digi International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.