Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.48. 7,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 14,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Hydrogen ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 4,637.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 143,105 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 712.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 91,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 1,389.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 87,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 81,644 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Hydrogen ETF

The Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Hydrogen Economy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in businesses related to the hydrogen industry. HJEN was launched on Mar 25, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

