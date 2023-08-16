Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 306,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Dorman Products stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $108.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Dorman Products had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $480.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.