Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Short Interest Update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 261,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DFLIW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Dragonfly Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

