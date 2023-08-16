Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Up 7.3% in July

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

DUNE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 54,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122. Dune Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Dune Acquisition by 7.3% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dune Acquisition by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model.

