Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Dycom Industries worth $106,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after buying an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after buying an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $97.71. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

