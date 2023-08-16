Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 8,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,697,496.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after buying an additional 4,791,026 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,119,000 after buying an additional 374,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. 1,867,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,790. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

