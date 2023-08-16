East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Update

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,640. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

