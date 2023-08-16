Edward D. Bagley Acquires 20,000 Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,299.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,202. ClearOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $19.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 104.93%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 387,412 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ClearOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

