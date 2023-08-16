Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 33637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EGT

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 86.04%. The business had revenue of C$5.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.83 million.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.