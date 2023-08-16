Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

In other Ekso Bionics news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $65,750.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares in the company, valued at $525,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

