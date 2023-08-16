Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Update

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.90. 511,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $3,237,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

