Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 692,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elme Communities
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,043,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elme Communities Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ELME traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 343,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,876. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 0.97.
Elme Communities Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
About Elme Communities
Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
