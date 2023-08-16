Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 692,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elme Communities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,043,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ELME traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 343,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,876. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -313.04%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELME

About Elme Communities

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.