Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $1,798,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

