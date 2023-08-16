Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $1,798,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.