Enegra (EGX) Price Hits $192.19 on Top Exchanges (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for $192.19 or 0.00672826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $16.33 billion and approximately $2.03 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 196.30915185 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,094,466.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

