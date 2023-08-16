Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Up 8.8% in July

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,830,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 52,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,942,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,506,516. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

