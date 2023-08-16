Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ENLV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,919. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $46.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

See Also

