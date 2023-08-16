Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Down 13.7% in July

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enstar Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Enstar Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESGR. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,500. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $271.39.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

