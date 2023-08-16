EOS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $113.00 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $697.38 million and $113.00 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002549 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002645 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000914 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,099,890,942 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars.

