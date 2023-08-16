EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.90-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

EPAM stock opened at $242.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.29. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a hold rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $318.77.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

