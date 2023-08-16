Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.28.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$63.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.57. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$50.51 and a one year high of C$82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

