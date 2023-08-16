Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $629,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at $722,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 620,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 237,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

