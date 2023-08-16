Ergo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $306,050.47 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $89.10 million and approximately $306,050.47 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00004213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,147.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00270519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.23 or 0.00765899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00534865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00056743 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00115207 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,564,021 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.