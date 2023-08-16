ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Director Robert C. Selig, Jr. Purchases 2,500 Shares

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Selig, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,613.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. 10,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,938. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $171.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 22.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 2,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 5,505.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

