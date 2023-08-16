Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Up 3.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.14. 148,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 457,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Specifically, Director Richard A. Damore purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $246,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,399.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Damore purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $246,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,399.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Everbridge by 8.0% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Everbridge by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Everbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Everbridge by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

