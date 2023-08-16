Evercore ISI Raises Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $28.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.
Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.1 %
Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
