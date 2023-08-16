Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
EVOK stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.04.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 258.20% and a negative net margin of 222.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
