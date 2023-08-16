Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

EVH stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. 1,087,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,085. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $70,973.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,177.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $63,275.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,474 shares of company stock worth $4,804,088. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

