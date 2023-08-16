Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $3,346,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

