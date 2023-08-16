Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 102.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $20.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,265.55. 217,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $754.76 and a one year high of $1,388.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,214.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,226.16.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

