Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Express by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 416,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Express by 196.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Express by 138.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 498,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.73. Express has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $383.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Express had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Express will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

