EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EZCORP Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. 59,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $255.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.58 million. Analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in EZCORP by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

