F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. 1,611,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.08.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 846,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 31,149 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 179,200 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,844,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,621,000 after buying an additional 861,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

