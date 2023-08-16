FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $1.82 on Top Exchanges

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $254.85 million and $8.71 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00006277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 1.90279734 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $11.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

