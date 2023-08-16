Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Reaches $163.82 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $163.82 million and approximately $29.45 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00039780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00027275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,182,406 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

