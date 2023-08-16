FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in July

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FG Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FG Financial Group
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Financial Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGF. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FG Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FG Financial Group by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in FG Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
FG Financial Group Trading Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ:FGF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205. FG Financial Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.
FG Financial Group Company Profile
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.
