FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in July

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FG Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Financial Group

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,097.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,639,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,433,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGF. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FG Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FG Financial Group by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in FG Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:FGF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205. FG Financial Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

