Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $3.72

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00012945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.65 billion and $98.08 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,574,805 coins and its circulating supply is 442,705,557 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

